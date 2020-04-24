Jamat-e-Islami MPA tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
12:08 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Jamat-e-Islami MPA tests positive for coronavirus
Share

Karachi: A member of Sindh Assembly has been, Syed Abdul Rasheed diagnosed with novel coronavirus as number of infection continues to rise in the country. 

Rasheed, who is also leader of the religio-political party Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, took the test at Agha Hospital on Wednesday after developing symptoms.

The lawmaker has gone into isolation at his house. He, in a video message, asked people to take precautions, besides seeking prayers for his healthy recovery.

Earlier, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had tested positive for the virus. He has now recovered from the infection. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose Friday morning to a total of 11,155, according to government data.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 237, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 2,527 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 85, while Sindh follows with 73 fatalities. Punjab has so far reported 65 deaths; Balochistan, 8; Gilgit Baltistan, 3; and Islamabad, 3.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday). 

More From This Category
Indian troops kill three more youth in IOK, toll ...
11:01 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
Govt launches online Pakistani Diaspora Health ...
10:02 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
President Alvi, PM Imran urge nation to ...
09:34 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
Pakistan Army will not take IS allowance, says DG ...
12:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
Chinese doctors team arrives Pakistan to support ...
11:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: 146.47 mln ...
10:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tom Hanks gives a boy named Corona a special gift after he’s bullied
05:26 PM | 24 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr