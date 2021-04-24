Bollywood stars wish Varun Dhawan on 34th birthday

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan turns a year older today, and is celebrating his birthday with his close friends and family intimately.

The 34-year-old is probably in the most exciting phase of his career with a lot of films in the pipeline. Carving a niche for himself in Bollywood by giving consecutive hits, Dhawan's flawless acting skills and his easy-going personality made him a favourite among his peers and the masses.

Many stars including Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit wished the talent powerhouse with memorable birthday wishes.

Stealing the limelight, Arjun Kapoor's wish was hilarious as he wrote, "o the shirtless wonder of Juhu, Happy Birthday!"

B-town's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit shared a photo with Varun on Twitter and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn. May your year ahead be as charming as you. Lot’s of love.”

Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon also wished Dhawan adorable birthday pictures.

On the work front, the makers of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo have called off the second schedule of the film owing to the worsening COVID situation in India.