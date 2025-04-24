Law students vandalize Karachi’s Defence police station, assault cops

KARACHI – A group of law students vandalized the Defence police station in port city of Karachi and assaulted police personnel.

Police said the incident began when two students were stopped by officers for a routine search, leading to a heated argument.

The law students then resorted to vandalism and physically attacked the police officials.

On the other hand, lawyers have alleged that the students were humiliated and tortured inside the police station, and a verbal altercation occurred over a request to file an FIR.

They further claimed that four students were injured due to police firing, demanding legal action against the responsible officials.

Earlier this year in January, three brothers were killed by rival group in lockup of a police station in Faisalabad city of Pakistan.

Reports said the armed individuals entered into the Saddar police station and opened fire on the detainees, causing the death of three real brothers and injuring their cousin.

The police stated that the detained suspects were arrested in connection with a case involving the murder of three individuals.

Following the incident, the police arrested four suspects for shooting, and weapons were also recovered from them.