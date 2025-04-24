Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari steps down

LAHORE – Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari stepped down from the post due to personal reasons.

However, reports suggest Lashari had resigned due to a dispute over a decision to handover the Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort) and Shalimar Gardens – two historical buildings – to the Department of Archeology.

He has sent his resignation letter dated April 23, 2025, to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“I have endeavored to fulfill my responsibilities with utmost sincerity and with the motivation to promote the peaceful and rich cultural image of Pakistan, with the aim of attracting both national and international tourism,” he wrote.

“However, due to personal reasons, I find myself unable to continue discharging the duties of this office. Therefore, in accordance with sub-section (6) of Section * 6 of the Walled City of Lahore Act, 2012, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority,” he added.