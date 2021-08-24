Belgian PM lauds Pakistan’s efforts in evacuation from Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received a telephone call from his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and discussed with the latter the situation in Afghanistan, including the efforts for evacuation of people from the country.

The Belgian premier conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI🇵🇰 had a telephone call from Belgian🇧🇪 Prime Minister @AlexanderDeCroo, today.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran Khan also underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional stability.

Khan, while stressing that the safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan were vitally important, also underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan.

During the call, the premier also mentioned addressing humanitarian needs and help in economic sustenance in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Alexander De Croo extended an invitation to Imran Khan to visit Belgium. Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.