Belgian PM lauds Pakistan’s efforts in evacuation from Kabul
Web Desk
09:53 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
Belgian PM lauds Pakistan’s efforts in evacuation from Kabul
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received a telephone call from his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and discussed with the latter the situation in Afghanistan, including the efforts for evacuation of people from the country.

The Belgian premier conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran Khan also underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional stability.

Khan, while stressing that the safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan were vitally important, also underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan.

Dutch PM calls PM Imran to discuss Afghanistan ... 11:28 PM | 18 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan in a telephone ...

During the call, the premier also mentioned addressing humanitarian needs and help in economic sustenance in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Alexander De Croo extended an invitation to Imran Khan to visit Belgium. Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

More From This Category
Covid-19 infects 4,075, kills 91 in a day: NCOC
09:34 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
Pakistan proposed inclusive govt in Afghanistan ...
12:15 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
FM Qureshi set to meet neighbours over Afghan ...
10:38 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Elder brother of Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami passes ...
09:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Pakistan receives $2.77B as IMF rolls out ...
08:25 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Rawalpindi seminary principal arrested for ...
08:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam making TV debut in upcoming drama serial
11:25 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr