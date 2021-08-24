Belgian PM lauds Pakistan’s efforts in evacuation from Kabul
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received a telephone call from his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and discussed with the latter the situation in Afghanistan, including the efforts for evacuation of people from the country.
The Belgian premier conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI🇵🇰 had a telephone call from Belgian🇧🇪 Prime Minister @AlexanderDeCroo, today. pic.twitter.com/lCaLVGTuts— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 23, 2021
During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran Khan also underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional stability.
Khan, while stressing that the safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan were vitally important, also underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan.
Dutch PM calls PM Imran to discuss Afghanistan ... 11:28 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan in a telephone ...
During the call, the premier also mentioned addressing humanitarian needs and help in economic sustenance in Afghanistan.
Furthermore, Alexander De Croo extended an invitation to Imran Khan to visit Belgium. Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.
- Belgian PM lauds Pakistan’s efforts in evacuation from Kabul09:53 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 August 202108:40 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
- US Army test-fires first Iron Dome interceptor with Israeli help12:35 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
- Sadaf Kanwal announces fashion line's launch11:06 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Which designer made dress for Junaid Safdar's wife?10:12 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after injured in film shoot05:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021