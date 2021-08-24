Court grants bails to Therapy Works CEO, employees in Noor Mukaddam case

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad court has granted bail to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor along with five employees, a week after they were arrested by police on charges of hiding information in the Noor murder case.

Reports quoting sources said Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Atta Rabbani Monday granted bail to Therapy Works Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Tahir Zahoor and five of his employees held by federal law enforcers on charges of hiding information in the brutal killing of former diplomat's daughter. The court also directed the accused to furnish surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each.

The other accused, who got bails, included Wamiq Riaz, Daleep Kumar, Samar Abbas, Abdul Haq, and Amjad Mehmood.

Earlier, Barrister Zafar Ullah, the legal representative of CEO Therapy Works, argued that police had not mentioned the names of their clients in the FIR but they were arrested on August 14.

Therapy Works staff nominated by the complainant in a supplementary statement after a delay of two weeks. The lawyer mentioned that his clients reached the house of Zahir Jaffer but found the gates closed.

Those who are not nominated in the FIR but are accused in supplementary statements should be granted bail, the lawyer said while adding that his client is 73 years old, who is suffering cardiovascular issues, and is eligible for bail as per law.