Owner, staffers of psychiatric rehab center arrested in Noor Mukadam Murder

ISLAMABAD – Federal law enforcers have arrested six more suspects in connection with the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

Reports in local media said the cops on Saturday arrested the owner of the physiotherapist center Dr. Tahir and five other staffers in a late-night raid. All accused were apprehended for withholding information and facts from the investigators.

Following the development, the scope of the investigation in the murder case of the daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam has been widened and now the police investigators are questioning the suspects.

All accused arrested in the latest raid would now be produced before the magistrate to seek their physical remand.

On Saturday, Jan Mohammad, a gardener who worked in the house of the suspect, was arrested for assisting Zahir in the torture and killing of Noor. The man fled to his ancestral village in Mansehra after the murder of Noor.

Noor Mukadam was raped, tortured before murder, ... 07:14 PM | 13 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Noor Mukadam was raped and tortured by Zahir Jaffer before murder, reveals a report of the Punjab ...

Meanwhile, a report of the Punjab Forensic Agency confirmed that the victim was raped and tortured by Zahir Jaffer before the murder. The report says that Jaffer’s fingerprints were present on the murder weapon and the CCTV footage obtained from his house showed both Zahir and Noor in the house. The report says Noor’s post-mortem examination was done 12 hours after her murder.

Police also found Zahir’s father's involvement in the heinous crime as he made an attempt to portray the murder as a robbery-cum-murder case. Officials investigating the case have found that Zakir Jaffer sought help from some family friends/acquaintances to report to the police a robbery attempt and a murder that happened at his house in Islamabad.

Last month, Zahir Zakir allegedly beheaded his friend Noor Mukadam, a daughter of former ambassador to Bangladesh, South Korea, and Kazakhstan, after she reportedly denied marrying the suspect.