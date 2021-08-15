Pakistan shuts Torkham border after Taliban seize border crossing
Share
QUETTA – The Pakistan government Sunday ordered shut down of Torkham border with Afghanistan after Taliban fighters took over control of the border posts in Afghan territory.
Reports quoting Interior Ministry and other officials cited that the insurgents took positions on the posts after Afghan border forces laid down their arms before them.
Meanwhile, the capture of border posts by the Afghan Taliban alerted the Pakistani officials who rushed to seal the border by shutting down six gates.
Afghanistan's Jalalabad falls to Taliban as ... 10:53 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
KABUL – The Taliban captured the country’s fifth-largest city and were approaching Kabul, less than three ...
The militants had gained control of key cities including Jalalabad, Mazar-i-Sharif, Herat and Kandahar, encircling the Afghan capital Kabul. The Taliban fighters are believed to control two-thirds of the country’s territory.
More to follow…
-
- Ex-Afghan Interior Minister to lead interim govt as Taliban waits for ...03:37 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
- Govt. joins hands with FAO to manage desert locust emergency in ...03:17 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
- First Pakistani female biker Samar Khan reaches K2 base camp on cycle02:39 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor ...07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- 'Aik Hai Nigar' – Mahira Khan shares first teaser of ISPR's ...07:15 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021