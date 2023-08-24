Pakistan hikes drug prices amid soaring inflation

KARACHI – The caretaker government has raised the prices of medicines, causing distress to the inflation-hit people.

The Drug Regulatory Authority has issued a notification regarding price increase in 25 life-saving medicines, under which the price of the new cancer treatment drug, Lorica, has been set at Rs846,857.

According to the notification, the price of the inhaler for asthma patients has been increased to Rs1,390, while the cost of a hepatitis injection has been raised to Rs10,275.

The new price for a pack of 20 tablets of Paracetamol and Diphenhydramine will be Rs192, whereas the price of Chloroquine, used for treating malaria, has been fixed at Rs1,007.

According to the notification, the price of the injection used in cancer treatment, Bortezomib, has been set at Rs17,513, and the cost of the antibiotic used for infections, Zerbexa, is now available at Rs15,356.