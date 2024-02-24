Search

PTI issues notice to Sher Afzal Marwat over remarks against Barrister Gohar

PTI issues notice to Sher Afzal Marwat over remarks against Barrister Gohar
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a show-cause notice to newly-elected member National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat for giving remarks against party leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. 

The development comes a day after he claimed that Gohar Ali Khan was removed as PTI chairman over his unsatisfactory performance. 

“Factors behind his removal are poor performance and incompetent,” he said, adding that Gohar got three months to serve as chairman but he could not meet the requirements of the workers. 

The show-casue notice states the remarks of Marwart had caused tension within the party. The PTI has given him two days to tender an apology, adding that an action will be taken against him in line with party policy in case of failure.  

Earlier this week, the PTI has announced to conduct intra-party elections on March 3, weeks after the embattled party was deprived of its iconic electoral symbol bat.

The political party, after failing to form a government, now decided to file nomination papers on February 23 and 24. The scrutiny of the candidates will be held on February 25 while a decision on the nomination papers will be made by February 27, 2024.

The polling will be held at the Central Office of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf as well as four provincial secretariats on March 3.

The party core committee is holding polls after consultations with Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August last year.

PTI to hold intra-party elections on March 3

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 24 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 302  for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

