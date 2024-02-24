PTI issues notice to Sher Afzal Marwat over remarks against Barrister Gohar

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a show-cause notice to newly-elected member National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat for giving remarks against party leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The development comes a day after he claimed that Gohar Ali Khan was removed as PTI chairman over his unsatisfactory performance.

“Factors behind his removal are poor performance and incompetent,” he said, adding that Gohar got three months to serve as chairman but he could not meet the requirements of the workers.

The show-casue notice states the remarks of Marwart had caused tension within the party. The PTI has given him two days to tender an apology, adding that an action will be taken against him in line with party policy in case of failure.

Earlier this week, the PTI has announced to conduct intra-party elections on March 3, weeks after the embattled party was deprived of its iconic electoral symbol bat.

The political party, after failing to form a government, now decided to file nomination papers on February 23 and 24. The scrutiny of the candidates will be held on February 25 while a decision on the nomination papers will be made by February 27, 2024.

The polling will be held at the Central Office of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf as well as four provincial secretariats on March 3.

The party core committee is holding polls after consultations with Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August last year.

