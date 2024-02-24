PTI issues notice to Sher Afzal Marwat over remarks against Barrister Gohar

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a show-cause notice to newly-elected member National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat for giving remarks against party leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.
The development comes a day after he claimed that Gohar Ali Khan was removed as PTI chairman over his unsatisfactory performance.
“Factors behind his removal are poor performance and incompetent,” he said, adding that Gohar got three months to serve as chairman but he could not meet the requirements of the workers.
The show-casue notice states the remarks of Marwart had caused tension within the party. The PTI has given him two days to tender an apology, adding that an action will be taken against him in line with party policy in case of failure.
Earlier this week, the PTI has announced to conduct intra-party elections on March 3, weeks after the embattled party was deprived of its iconic electoral symbol bat.
The political party, after failing to form a government, now decided to file nomination papers on February 23 and 24. The scrutiny of the candidates will be held on February 25 while a decision on the nomination papers will be made by February 27, 2024.
The polling will be held at the Central Office of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf as well as four provincial secretariats on March 3.
The party core committee is holding polls after consultations with Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August last year.
Despite their efforts, Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Zafar Iqbal who claimed only one wicket, struggled to break through consistently. In reply, Pakistan’s batsmen started confidently but faltered under the pressure of the challenging target.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.