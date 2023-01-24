Search

Pakistan

Body formed to probe torture in Lahore school with girls including victim suspended 

Web Desk 03:19 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
Body formed to probe torture in Lahore school with girls including victim suspended 
Source: file photo

LAHORE – A private school in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Tuesday suspended four female students for torturing their class fellow at the school premises. The victim was also suspended as the school administration formed a three-member inquiry committed to probe the matter.

Last week, the four suspects were booked for allegedly manhandling their class fellow at a DHA school. They were later granted pre-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each. 

The administration said that the girls have been suspended till the investigation of the case is completed. 

The investigation committee has been directed to complete the inquiry within 10 days and submit the report. 

On January 21, the police lodged the first information report (FIR) against the suspects under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC after a video of the girl students beating the victim went viral on social media.

The father of a girl, who was tortured by her fellow students, shared shocking details of the incident.

In an interview with Daily Pakistan, Imran said his daughter, Aleeha, was a student of eighth grade who was beaten up by a group of 12th graders for up to 45 minutes at the cafeteria of the educational institution. He blew the lid off the circumstances that led to the incident.

‘Vulgarity, drugs and threats’ – Father of girl tortured at Lahore’s elite school reveals facts [DP Exclusive]

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

School administration members among seven others nominated in student assault case

11:24 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Punjab IGP, Lahore CCPO removed amid reshuffle in police force after interim CM takes charge

09:05 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

‘Vulgarity, drugs and threats’ – Father of girl tortured at Lahore’s elite school reveals facts [DP ...

08:00 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Woman spotted publicly flashing bikini in Lahore (VIDEO)

10:44 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

Massive power breakdown hits Lahore, Karachi and other Pakistani cities

09:17 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

Ali Zafar recalls being bullied at NCA after torture on schoolgirl in Lahore goes viral

10:43 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Umrah goers eligible for 11 benefits under fresh health insurance ...

03:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.75 240.25
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: