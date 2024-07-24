Punjab implements new token tax for vehicles [Check Details]

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has implemented new token tax structure for vehicles, with effect from July 1,2024, putting an additional burden on car buyers.

The new token tax was enforced after the provincial government revised up the tax rates in budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Previously, the excise department collected fixed token tax on vehicles based on the engine capacity. Now, it has decided to determine the tax on the basis of the vehicle’s invoice price, a move that would ultimately increase the tax rates for buyers.

Token Tax Structure for Vehicles (2024-25)

The token tax on motor cars with engine capacity of up to 1000cc has been increased from Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Under the new structure, the vehicles with engine capacity between 1001cc and 2000cc will incur a token tax of 0.2% of the invoice price.

Meanwhile, vehicles with engine capacity between 2001cc and 2500cc, or above, will attract a token tax of 0.3% of the invoice price.

This is the one-time tax payable for a new vehicle at the time of registration.