Punjab implements new token tax for vehicles [Check Details]

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has implemented new token tax structure for vehicles, with effect from July 1,2024, putting an additional burden on car buyers.
The new token tax was enforced after the provincial government revised up the tax rates in budget for fiscal year 2024-25.
Previously, the excise department collected fixed token tax on vehicles based on the engine capacity. Now, it has decided to determine the tax on the basis of the vehicle’s invoice price, a move that would ultimately increase the tax rates for buyers.
The token tax on motor cars with engine capacity of up to 1000cc has been increased from Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 for the fiscal year 2024-2025.
Under the new structure, the vehicles with engine capacity between 1001cc and 2000cc will incur a token tax of 0.2% of the invoice price.
Meanwhile, vehicles with engine capacity between 2001cc and 2500cc, or above, will attract a token tax of 0.3% of the invoice price.
This is the one-time tax payable for a new vehicle at the time of registration.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
