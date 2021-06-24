Feroze Khan all smiles as he poses with viral aeronautical engineer

Web Desk
07:41 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
Feroze Khan all smiles as he poses with viral aeronautical engineer
Share

Feroze Khan wins hearts as he meets up with Abdul Malik who is a watermelon juice seller trained in aeronautical engineering.

Hailing from Karachi, Malik received his Bachelor’s degree from China but had to resort to selling juice amid the lack of professional opportunities in Pakistan.

Keeping his spirits high, the Khaani star was there to praise and laud him after Abdul Malik's story went viral on social media.

Turning to Instagram, Feroze posted a picture of himself and Malik on his Instagram as they clicked a selfie.

“So I met the engineer that studied aeronautical engineering in China and ended up working on a juice stall here. What a beefed-up guy with a charismatic personality and a bright, hopeful smile."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan)

Further, he went on to add, "I love such people! I wish all you strugglers out there nothing but the best. The light. The win. The dreams. They are all waiting for you. Go get ‘em! Yours truly, FK.”

Malik received his early schooling in the United Arab Emirates and later went to China for his undergraduate studies. Next, he interned at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra and also worked as a trainee engineer at the Peshawar Flying Club.

Yet despite his experience, the talented engineer was unable to land a job with an acceptable salary.  "I think I had to face a setback because there was no one to refer me I stayed jobless for six months before trying to sell juice. But once I started, it became an instant hit and people started loving it. But I think my career and future have been destroyed." he concluded.

Feroze Khan opens up about second marriage 04:07 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to the drama fraternity and in a short span of time, he has ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani gives a sneak peek into her US trip
06:17 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
Britney Spears calls for end to 'abusive' ...
04:26 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
Minissha Lamba talks about casting couch in ...
03:20 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
Sonya Hussyn settles feud with Mathira after ...
03:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
Saboor Aly spills the beans on her relationship ...
02:30 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
Atif Aslam drops first glimpse of upcoming music ...
07:41 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan all smiles as he poses with viral aeronautical engineer
07:41 PM | 24 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr