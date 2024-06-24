Dollar makes gains against rupee in interbank trading

The Pakistani rupee on Monday lost 11 paisa against the US dollar in interbank trading, closing at Rs 278.62 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 278.51.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the open market buying and selling rates of the dollar were Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.5, respectively.

The Euro's price increased by 88 paisa, closing at Rs 298.44 against the previous day's closing of Rs 297.56, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa, closing at Rs 1.74.

The British Pound saw an increase of 31 paisa, trading at Rs 352.59 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 352.28.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 3 and 4 paisa, closing at Rs 75.85 and Rs 74.27, respectively.