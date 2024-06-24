Dollar makes gains against rupee in interbank trading

The Pakistani rupee on Monday lost 11 paisa against the US dollar in interbank trading, closing at Rs 278.62 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 278.51.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the open market buying and selling rates of the dollar were Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.5, respectively.
The Euro's price increased by 88 paisa, closing at Rs 298.44 against the previous day's closing of Rs 297.56, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa, closing at Rs 1.74.
The British Pound saw an increase of 31 paisa, trading at Rs 352.59 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 352.28.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 3 and 4 paisa, closing at Rs 75.85 and Rs 74.27, respectively.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
