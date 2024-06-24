Dollar makes gains against rupee in interbank trading

Search

Web Desk
11:45 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Source: File photo

The Pakistani rupee on Monday lost 11 paisa against the US dollar in interbank trading, closing at Rs 278.62 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 278.51.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the open market buying and selling rates of the dollar were Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.5, respectively.

The Euro's price increased by 88 paisa, closing at Rs 298.44 against the previous day's closing of Rs 297.56, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa, closing at Rs 1.74.

The British Pound saw an increase of 31 paisa, trading at Rs 352.59 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 352.28.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 3 and 4 paisa, closing at Rs 75.85 and Rs 74.27, respectively.

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

