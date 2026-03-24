Saudi Arabian Princess Noura bint Abdulaziz passes away

RIYADH – Saudi Royal Court announced the demise of Her Royal Highness Princess Noura bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

According to statement, the funeral prayer will be held today, Tuesday, after Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. The announcement did not provide further details regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Royal Court’s notice shows customary protocol observed in the Kingdom for members of the royal family, with funeral prayers typically held at prominent mosques in Riyadh and attended by family members, dignitaries, and members of the public.