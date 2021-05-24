No one will be promoted without exams this year, decides govt

ISLAMABAD - The government has reiterated its intentions to hold board exams in any circumstance as it said that no student will be promoted without exams this year amid calls for cancelling the examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision, according to media reports, was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference which was led by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood to finalise the exam schedule for this year.

All provincial education ministers, including the Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, attended the meeting.

Matters pertaining to the summer vacations, current Covid trend, board examinations, and reopening of all educational institutions were discussed in the meeting. All the ministers and other high officials attended the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, educational institutions resumed in-person learning from today in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 percent while academic activities in major cities is still not allowed in wake of Covid resurgence.

Earlier in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference, the authorities had decided to hold all examinations in the country after June 15. Shafqat announced the decision on Twitter.

‘The respective boards will announce the exact dates, but in principle, exams will start after June 15 with priority to grade 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and 9,’ he wrote in the tweet.

Adding that, ‘Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions’.