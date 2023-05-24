PM Shehbaz appoints Asif Ali Khan Durrani as special envoy for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed seasoned diplomat Asif Ali Khan Durrani as a special envoy on Afghanistan amid tense relations between the neighbouring countries.

His appointment was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif two months after the post fell vacant following the resignation of Mohammad Sadiq, who served at the position for three years.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has been pleased to approve the appointment of Ambassador (Retd) Asif Ali Khan Durrani, as Special Representative on Afghanistan with immediate effect,” reads the notification.

Upon assuming office, Durrani will directly report to the PM Office. Durrani, on Tuesday, also called on the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The crucial appointment comes at a time when the discussion are being held to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan with an aim to develop connectivity with Central Asian region.