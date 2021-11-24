Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab bags two Grammy nominations
Web Desk
03:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Pakistani talent powerhouse Arooj Aftab has made the nation proud once again as she becomes the first Pakistani woman to make it to the Grammys nomination list.

Securing a place in the Best New Artist category alongside, Arooj had a diverse list of contemporaries including Olivia Rodrigo, FINNEAS, The Kid LAROI and Jimmie Allen as well as a nomination for Best Global Performance.

Aftab is also the first Pakistani to be nominated in the Best New Artist category. Back in 1996, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was nominated for Best Traditional Folk Album and Best World Music Album.

The Grammys nominated the singer's song 'Mohabbat' from her album Vulture Prince, which has been a favourite since its release. Hailing from Lahore, she attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music where she studied music production and engineering.

Moreover, her music is inspired by classical music, such as ghazals. Arooj grew up listening to artists such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and American singer Jeff Buckley.

Furthermore, The Grammys which are dubbed as the highest honours in the music industry will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022. Nominees in each of the top three categories  were increased to 10 from eight for the first time this year. 

