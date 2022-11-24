Natasha Noorani lights up New York City's Times Square 

Popular Pakistani music artist Natasha Noorani has built up quite a name for herself in the Pakistan music industry. Now, the star bagged another achievement by being featured on the Times Square billboard!

Spotify, a music streaming website, announced the news on their Instagram profile with a picture of the Laiyan singer on a Time Square billboard. The post also explained the reason behind this intriguing measure.

'Natasha's ???????????????? lights up Times Square ✨ Listen to our #EQUALPakistan artist of the month @NatashaNoorani and other amazing women artists on the EQUAL Pakistan playlist at the link in bio ????', read the caption.

Vocalist, songwriter, playback singer, and voiceover artist Noorani can do it all. She won the 2019 Goethe Talents Scholarship for her modern pop music and also oversees Pakistan's most prestigious music event, Lahore Music Meet.

In 2020, Noorani was also a part of the Velo Sound Station and curated the scores of the films Baaji and Chalay Thay Saath as well.