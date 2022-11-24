TLP rejects allegations of planning attack on PTI long march in Rawalpindi

07:09 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
TLP rejects allegations of planning attack on PTI long march in Rawalpindi
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi slammed the government for blaming his party for planning an attack on PTI’s upcoming rally in Rawalpindi.

Earlier this month, PTI Chief Imran Khan halted his long march against the government and urged supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26 for a power show.

The Rizvi’s reaction comes after the Ministry of Interior issued a threat letter about an attack on the PTI chief and general public.

The Ministry of Interior sent a letter to the chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad stating that “reliable intelligence sources” claimed there was a serious threat to the life of Imran Khan as well as the participants of the PTI rally.

It detailed “some factors shared by an intelligence agency which enhance the likelihood of such an event”, including:

1- Leakage of the video statement of the accused shooter

2- Believe of radicalised and uneducated young members of TLP that Imran was responsible for the police crackdown against the TLP protestors in the past, therefore, “any attempt of a lone wolf attack for vengeance by any radicalised youth of TLP cannot be ruled out”

3- Alliance of PTI with MWM and participation of MWM cadres in the long march, making it a target of anti-Shia militants

4- Al-Qaeda has been dormant, however, it has a penchant for conducting attacks with strategic implications. “In this backdrop, mass bombing/IED attack or suicide attack cannot be ruled out against such soft targets”.

The TLP chief in a statement termed the threat letter as stupid act of the government. He said that the government should immediately appologises to the entire national for issuing the threat letter.

“TLP is against any kind of terrorist activity,” he asserted in a tweet. 

'See you in Rawalpindi': Imran Khan asks ... 04:09 PM | 19 Nov, 2022

RAWAT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to his supporters to join him in ...

More From This Category
President approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's ...
06:22 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Lt Gen Asim Munir’s retirement frozen till ...
05:55 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Army Chief appointment: President Alvi meets ...
03:39 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan responds to new army chief’s ...
02:44 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Bollywood’s Richa Chadha under fire for ...
02:15 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
DG ISI Nadeem Anjum calls on PM Shehbaz in ...
01:44 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira's new bold video sets internet on fire
07:06 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr