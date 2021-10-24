‘Proud of you’ — PM Imran congratulates Team Pakistan for T20 World Cup victory over India
Congratulates Green Shirts for a 10-wicket victory over arch-rivals
ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Pakistan’s cricket team for a spectacular win against India in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2021.
As the high-octane match concluded, Khan tweeted: “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi.”
“The nation is proud of you all,” he further wrote.
Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021
An unbeaten partnership between skipper Babar and Rizwan helped Pakistan make India bite the dust in the first encounter in Dubai on Sunday.
Batting first, India set a 152-run target for Pakistan in 20 overs for a loss of seven wickets. In response, Pakistan achieved the target in 17.5 overs for a loss of no wicket.
