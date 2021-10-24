‘Proud of you’ — PM Imran congratulates Team Pakistan for T20 World Cup victory over India

ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Pakistan’s cricket team for a spectacular win against India in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2021.

As the high-octane match concluded, Khan tweeted: “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi.”

“The nation is proud of you all,” he further wrote.

An unbeaten partnership between skipper Babar and Rizwan helped Pakistan make India bite the dust in the first encounter in Dubai on Sunday.

Batting first, India set a 152-run target for Pakistan in 20 overs for a loss of seven wickets. In response, Pakistan achieved the target in 17.5 overs for a loss of no wicket.

