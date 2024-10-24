NEPRA to offer refund on electricity bills: Check eligibility

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is set to approve a refund of Rs. 0.7057 per unit for bills in November 2024. This refund comes after consumers were overcharged in September as part of the fuel price adjustment (FCA) process.

The refund proposal was submitted by Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs) and is now under review by NEPRA. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) filed a petition to finalize the FCA for September, and a public hearing is scheduled for October 30 to assess whether the proposed refund is justified.

Who is Eligible for the Refund?

The Rs. 0.7057 per unit refund will apply to most consumer categories, but there are a few exceptions:

Lifeline users

Households consuming up to 300 units

Electric vehicle charging stations

Pre-paid users

Agricultural consumers

All other consumers will receive the refund, pending NEPRA’s final approval.

Consistent FCA Reductions

This will be the third month in a row that consumers benefit from FCA reductions, following 18 months of rising electricity costs. In July, NEPRA had already approved a refund of Rs. 0.369 per unit, which was applied to September bills.

From January 2023 to June 2024, the FCA remained positive, with additional charges peaking at Rs. 7.05 per unit in January 2024. According to the CPPA’s petition, September’s reference fuel cost was Rs. 9.8006 per unit, but the actual cost was Rs. 9.0949 per unit, resulting in an overcharge and the proposed refund of Rs. 0.7057 per unit—totaling approximately Rs. 4.5 billion.

NEPRA’s final decision will be announced after the public hearing. Consumers are encouraged to check their bills to see if they are eligible for this refund.