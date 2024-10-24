Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PAKvENG: England win toss, opt to bat in series decider Test against Pakistan

MULTAN – England won the toss and elected to bat first in the final Test against Pakistan, as fans are excited for series decider game.

As both teams prepare for this decisive match, the stakes are high, with the series hanging in the balance. Fans eagerly await the action as England aims to reclaim their dominance while Pakistan looks to continue their resurgence.

This match comes on the heels of Pakistan’s impressive victory in the second Test, where Shan Masood led squad defeated England by 152 runs, marking their first home win in nearly four years.

The Pakistan men’s selection committee has decided to keep the same playing squad for the series-deciding Test against England at Pindi Cricket Stadium. After magical spells from spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan in the previous match, which Pakistan won by 152 runs, the team aims to replicate those pitch conditions.

England added third spinner Rehan Ahmed to their lineup, resulting in a total of three spinners and one specialist pacer for the final Test.

The second Test also ended Pakistan’s lengthy 11-Test winless streak at home, which had persisted since February 2021. In that match, England struggled in their second innings, crumbling to 144 all out while chasing a target of 297, losing eight wickets before lunch on the fourth day.

More to follow…

