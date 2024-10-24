Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Another love story across borders: Indian woman marries in Lahore

In a heartwarming tale of love that knows no borders, an Indian woman named Nida traveled to Lahore to marry her partner, Fahad. Their court marriage took place on October 17, following months of connection via social media.

Nida made the journey with her mother, fueled by her deep desire to unite with Fahad after developing a strong bond over time. The couple met face-to-face for the first time when Nida crossed the border on October 16, marking a significant moment in their relationship.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Lahore session court, where they officially registered their marriage with the local union council. Their marriage details will be submitted to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for documentation.

Expressing her enthusiasm about visiting Pakistan, Nida shared, “I have always wanted to come here, and I love this country.” She also expressed her intention to apply for Pakistani citizenship under Section 10 of the Citizenship Act of 1951, with hopes of being able to visit India once her citizenship process is complete.

Family members of both Nida and Fahad are celebrating their union, receiving heartfelt congratulations from friends and relatives as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.

This follows the recent story of another Indian woman, Anju, who married Nasrullah and returned to India to bring back her two children and address a divorce case with her first husband. After converting to Islam and adopting the name Fatima, she initially entered Pakistan on a visit visa that expired in August but chose to stay with Nasrullah despite visa rejections.

These love stories highlight the enduring power of connection and commitment, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

