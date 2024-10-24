Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian flight faces bomb threat en route to London, contacts ATC Karachi

In a tense situation that unfolded on Thursday, an Indian flight traveling from Ahmedabad to London reported an alleged bomb threat, prompting urgent coordination between air traffic control in India and Pakistan.

According to sources, the incident occurred shortly after the Air India flight took off, leading to a swift response from both nations’ aviation authorities. Upon receiving the bomb threat, the Indian air traffic control tower immediately reached out to their counterparts in Karachi for assistance in managing the precarious situation.

Pakistan’s air traffic controllers responded quickly, providing essential support and guidance to the Indian aircraft as it traversed through Pakistani airspace. Communication between the two countries was reportedly seamless, with controllers working closely together to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew aboard the flight.

Once safely guided through Pakistan, the Indian plane continued its journey, entering Afghanistan’s airspace without further incident.

Authorities from both countries are expected to investigate the bomb threat thoroughly, as safety protocols remain paramount in aviation operations.

As of now, there have been no reports of any harm to the passengers or crew members on board.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

