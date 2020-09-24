Nawaz Sharif bans party members from holding secret meetings with military leadership 

07:42 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Nawaz Sharif bans party members from holding secret meetings with military leadership 
Share

LONDON – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thurday banned members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from holding private meetings at individual, personal or delegation-level with country’s military leader ship. 

The PML-N supremo, who is in London for treatment for months, said that no member of our party will hold meeting at individual, personal or delegation level with representatives of military and relevant agencies. 

If it is necessary for country’s defence and constitutional obligations the meetings will be held after approval for party leadership, he said. 

Recent developments prove again how some meetings are concealed and some are public by framing them according to their own choice, he added.

It comes after the military spokesman said on Wednesday that General Qamar Javed Bajwa held two meetings on the request of former Punjab governor Muhammad Zubair.

In a TV programme, Director General Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said both meetings were related to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

"The first meeting was held in the last week of August while the other was held on September 7," he stated. DG ISI Faiz Hameed was also present in the meetings, he added.

The top military commander made it clear to Mr. Zubair all legal matters be resolved through courts while the political matters in the parliament, the ISPR chief further said, declining to provide further details.

Mohammad Zubair Umar, a brother of PTI's Asad Umar, served as 32nd Governor of Sindh from February 2017 to August 2018. He served as the Chairman of Privatisation Commission of Pakistan with the status of State Minister from 2013 to 2017.

Speaking to another TV channel, the ex-governor confirmed the ISPR statement, saying he has “good old ties” with the Chief for over four decades. He, however, denied that anybody from N-league knew about it prior to the meetings with the Army generals.

On the other hand, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had earlier today stated that no one representing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met Army chief Bajwa.

She also denied knowledge of a dinner being hosted at the General Headquarters (GHQ), adding however, "I believe the political leadership was called over to discuss the issue of Gilgit-Baltistan".

"Such decisions should be made in the Parliament, not the GHQ," she added.

More From This Category
Middle schools in Sindh to reopen on Sept 28: ...
04:00 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Hindus rally in Islamabad over India ...
02:04 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Hindus stage sit-in outside Indian embassy in ...
02:04 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
SC conducts suo motu hearing of APS incident, ...
12:29 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Hopes and aspirations of Muslim states linked ...
11:43 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK
10:58 AM | 25 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nimra Ali: Pakistan's new social media sensation
04:08 PM | 25 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr