Top Pakistani, Russian generals discuss military ties in Moscow

MOSCOW – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Friday held a meeting with Chief of the Russian General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Army General Valery Gerasimov in Moscow to discuss bilateral military cooperation.

"Pakistan is one of the few countries with which military cooperation is developing very actively this year, despite the complex epidemiological situation," Gen Gerasimov said during the meeting.

He also thanked Pakistan for its traditional high-level representation in measures organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry in 2021.

The chief of the Russian General Staff also thanked Gen Nadeem Raza for his personal participation in the Peace Mission 2021 counter-terror command and staff drills of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and for sending the military contingent for the joint exercise.

The generals also discussed the cooperation between navies of both countries.

During their meeting, the Pakistani CJCSC and his Russian counterpart also exchanged views on evolving situation in Afghanistan.