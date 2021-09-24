PML-N refuses playing cricket match with Pakistan’s ruling party at governor house

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has refused to play a friendly cricket match with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A match between the ruling party in Punjab and Opposition is scheduled to be held on October 9 at Punjab Governor House in Lahore.

PML-N leader Azma Zahid Bokhari while talking to media said that their party would not be part of any such event, adding that the PPP will participate in the match.

Rana Mashood, the PML-N MPA, said that the government on one side called them “thief” and simultaneously offered for a match.

Reacting to the statements, PTI minister Fayyazul Hassan Chuhan said that the PML-N should not fall prey to conspiracy as it happened with New Zealand and England teams.

Last week, Chuhan and PPP MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani held joint press conference after visiting the Governor House.

Government team captain Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan and opposition captain Syed Ali Haider Gilani visited the Governor House and agreed to play the match on October 9 at the Governor House ground.@BBhuttoZardari @ahaidergilani86 @Fiza_Gilani @KasimGillani pic.twitter.com/MWh3PTDlaC — 𝐌𝐮𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐣 (@MairajPpp) September 17, 2021

Chauhan had said that the first match would be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar while in the final match Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi would be the chief guest.

He said that the opposition should not take the government’s cricket team lightly, the selection of the team will be on 100% merit and there will be neutral umpires in the match.

On the occasion, Ali Haider Gilani said that cricket is something that unites, adding that the match will be played in a friendly atmosphere.