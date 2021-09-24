PML-N refuses playing cricket match with Pakistan’s ruling party at governor house

06:22 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
PML-N refuses playing cricket match with Pakistan’s ruling party at governor house
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has refused to play a friendly cricket match with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A match between the ruling party in Punjab and Opposition is scheduled to be held on October 9 at Punjab Governor House in Lahore.

PML-N leader Azma Zahid Bokhari while talking to media said that their party would not be part of any such event, adding that the PPP will participate in the match.

Rana Mashood, the PML-N MPA, said that the government on one side called them “thief” and simultaneously offered for a match.

Reacting to the statements, PTI minister Fayyazul Hassan Chuhan said that the PML-N should not fall prey to conspiracy as it happened with New Zealand and England teams.

Last week, Chuhan and PPP MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani held joint press conference after visiting the Governor House.

Chauhan had said that the first match would be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar while in the final match Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi would be the chief guest.

He said that the opposition should not take the government’s cricket team lightly, the selection of the team will be on 100% merit and there will be neutral umpires in the match.

On the occasion, Ali Haider Gilani said that cricket is something that unites, adding that the match will be played in a friendly atmosphere.

More From This Category
Balochistan face off Central Punjab in 4th match ...
05:51 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Top Pakistani, Russian generals discuss military ...
05:29 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
LIVE: Sindh clash with Southern Punjab in 3rd ...
04:00 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
LHC orders Nadra to issue identity card to ...
02:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Umar Akmal’s hilarious Tiktok video sparks ...
02:30 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Pakistan, Iraq want to strengthen bilateral ...
01:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes internet by storm
03:46 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr