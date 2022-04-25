Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2022

08:30 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 135,700 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,608 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.124,391.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Karachi PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Islamabad PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Peshawar PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Quetta PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Sialkot PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Attock PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Gujranwala PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Jehlum PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Multan PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Bahawalpur PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Gujrat PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Nawabshah PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Chakwal PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Hyderabad PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Nowshehra PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Sargodha PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Faisalabad PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693
Mirpur PKR 135,700 PKR 1,693

