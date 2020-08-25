Fakhar Imam appreciates food ministry for timely action to import wheat 

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imran gave credit to the extraordinary efforts of his ministry those realized timely wheat import in order to ensure relief to public masses in wake of ongoing price hike of wheat flour in the country.

Imran expressed his remarks during his visit the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to supervise the efforts of his ministry to guarantee hassle free wheat import last week.

The first vessel carrying 60, 804 metric tons of wheat from Ukraine will reach Karachi port on Wednesday afternoon.

During the visit, he was apprised that proactive approach has been opted which resulted in strong coordination between public and private sector institutions both in Pakistan and the countries of wheat export.

Earlier last week, Omar Hamid Khan, the Federal Secretary for the Food Security Ministry had an urgent visit to Karachi to have consultations with all stakeholders involved in wheat import-chain including Karachi Port Trust, wheat importers, Plant Quarantine authorities and Sindh Government.

He assured full support of the government to the private sector to deliver timely wheat supply to mills for curbing high prices of wheat flour.

He reiterated that fact that wheat is staple food and the government would take all necessary measures to keep it in the buying power of common masses.

He further urged all the stakeholders to contribute in this national issue.

The federal secretary insisted on urgent clearance of wheat from Karachi port after mandatory inspections and quick transportation to the whole country.

The first eight vessels carrying around 500,000 metric tons of wheat will reach Karachi port by last week of September 2020.