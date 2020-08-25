Rap song featuring Kokilaben from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' breaks the internet

01:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Rap song featuring Kokilaben from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' breaks the internet
Share

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate recently uploaded a video that features a dialogue from TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya with a musical twist. The video which shows Kokila (Rupal Patel) scolding her daughter-in-laws Gopi (Giaa Manek) and Rashi (Richa Hasabnis) for keeping an empty cooker on the gas stove has taken the internet by storm and garnered over 3 million views on Instagram, reported Indian Express.

After becoming a social media sensation, Mukhate's efforts have been praised by many Indian celebs including Rupal Patel herself.

“I haven’t slept for the last two days as I have been consistently getting calls. And I was so taken aback when last evening, Kokilaben (Rupal Patel) called me on my personal number. It was an unbelievable experience as I never expected the video would reach her. She could have just congratulated and hung up, but she actually spoke to me for 10 minutes. I was amazed by the gesture,” revealed the 24-year-old in an interview with the Indian Express.

Sharing how he created the remix, Mukhate explained that it happened as he discovered the clip going viral as a meme on Facebook. “The dialogue already had a rhythm to it,” he said.

“I never expected it to go viral this way. But now that it has, I am sure people will expect a lot from me. Since they have loved this format, I will work on it more. However, I would also want them to enjoy my original compositions,” continued Yashraj.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the ...
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best ...
03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Sajal Aly, Bushra Ansari played an important ...
02:33 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent ...
01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar post pictures ...
12:34 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Israfil and Asriel: Kanye West slammed for naming ...
03:43 PM | 25 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the Making at CW
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr