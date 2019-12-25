NAB opens inquiry against alleged Rs62 billion corruption in Lahore Ring Road project
ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed the Director General NAB Lahore to conduct inquiry of the alleged corruption of Rs 62 billion in Lahore Ring Road project.
Taking notice of the alleged corruption, the Chairman NAB said that after decision of Supreme Court about Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (Peshawar BRT) case, the NAB Peshawar would complete its inquiry about Peshawar BRT case as per law, said a press release.
The Lahore Ring Road is an 85-kilometer-long (53 mi) orbital highway. The project includes the construction of a six-lane divided carriageway, interchanges, RCC bridges, reinforced earth abutments/walls, overhead pedestrian bridges, culverts, sub-ways, underpasses, flyovers and related works.
It links to the M-2 Motorway and the N5 National Highway.
