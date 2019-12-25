NAB opens inquiry against alleged Rs62 billion corruption in Lahore Ring Road project
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:47 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
NAB opens inquiry against alleged Rs62 billion corruption in Lahore Ring Road project
Share

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed the Director General NAB Lahore to conduct inquiry of the alleged corruption of Rs 62 billion in Lahore Ring Road project. 

Taking notice of the alleged corruption, the Chairman NAB said that after decision of Supreme Court about Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (Peshawar BRT) case, the NAB Peshawar would complete its inquiry about Peshawar BRT case as per law, said a press release.

The Lahore Ring Road is an 85-kilometer-long (53 mi) orbital highway. The project includes the construction of a six-lane divided carriageway, interchanges, RCC bridges, reinforced earth abutments/walls, overhead pedestrian bridges, culverts, sub-ways, underpasses, flyovers and related works.

It links to the M-2 Motorway and the N5 National Highway.

More From This Category
2020 will be election year of Pakistan: Bilawal ...
08:52 PM | 27 Dec, 2019
Two new polio cases surface in KP
01:39 PM | 27 Dec, 2019
Pak Navy successfully demonstrates firing of ...
11:51 AM | 27 Dec, 2019
PM Imran to arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit ...
10:56 AM | 27 Dec, 2019
Dr Firdous seeks media’s role to counter ...
10:27 AM | 27 Dec, 2019
PM Imran urges int’l community to wake up ...
08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez reveals she is addicted to this song by Zayn Malik
02:50 PM | 27 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr