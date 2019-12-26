Pakistanis witness third & final solar eclipse of 2019
Web Desk
08:50 AM | 26 Dec, 2019
Pakistanis witness third & final solar eclipse of 2019
Share

LAHORE - People in Pakistan witnessed the third and last solar eclipse of the year 2019 this morning.

The solar eclipse started from 7.30 am in the morning and will continue till 10.30 am.

The solar eclipse was also visible in Eastern Europe, most of the Asia, North and West Australia and Eastern Africa.

A solar eclipse occurs when the disk of the moon appears to cross in front of the disk of the sun, while A total solar eclipse occurs when the disk of the moon blocks 100 percent of the solar disk. However, a partial eclipse occurs when the moon covers only part of the sun.

More From This Category
'NADRA establishes special desk to register ...
02:37 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, ...
01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, ...
10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi
09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in ...
09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir ...
09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr