Pakistanis witness third & final solar eclipse of 2019
08:50 AM | 26 Dec, 2019
LAHORE - People in Pakistan witnessed the third and last solar eclipse of the year 2019 this morning.
The solar eclipse started from 7.30 am in the morning and will continue till 10.30 am.
The solar eclipse was also visible in Eastern Europe, most of the Asia, North and West Australia and Eastern Africa.
A solar eclipse occurs when the disk of the moon appears to cross in front of the disk of the sun, while A total solar eclipse occurs when the disk of the moon blocks 100 percent of the solar disk. However, a partial eclipse occurs when the moon covers only part of the sun.
