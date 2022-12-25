Pakistan Military Academy cadets take guard duty at Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum

KARACHI – Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations began with a smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Military Academy cadets taking over guard duties at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Sunday.

The cadets presented a guard of honour to the founder of Pakistan and paid homage to him.

During the ceremony, Pakistan Air Force cadets handed over the guards' duty to PMA cadets. Major General Umer Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha.

The first passing out parade of the PMA was held on December 25, 1948. Former Governor-General of Pakistan Khawaja Nazimuddin presented Quaid-e-Azam banner to the champion company.

Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul has the singular honour of being the only military institution designated as Quaid-e-Azam’s Own” by the Jinnah as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Academy, per military media wing.