President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 146th birth anniversary, urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of Father of Nation.
The top civil leaders shared separate messages in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.
The President in his message renewed Pakistan's pledge to continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in realizing their dream of self-determination in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.
In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.
The premier further stressed the need to put an end to internal differences and work tirelessly for the progress of the country.
Quaid-e-Azam Day
Pakistanis are celebrating 146th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and fervour today.
Jinnah, widely known as the Quaid-e-Azam, was a barrister, politician and the founder of Pakistan. He served as the first governor-general of Pakistan from 1947 until his death in September 1948. Born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi into a wealthy family, Jinnah studied law at Lincoln's Inn in London.
The government has made elaborate security arrangements for Christmas and the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
