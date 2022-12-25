Search

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles

Web Desk 09:06 AM | 25 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 146th birth anniversary, urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of Father of Nation.

The top civil leaders shared separate messages in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The President in his message renewed Pakistan's pledge to continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in realizing their dream of self-determination in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

The premier further stressed the need to put an end to internal differences and work tirelessly for the progress of the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Day

Pakistanis are celebrating 146th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and fervour today.

Jinnah, widely known as the Quaid-e-Azam, was a barrister, politician and the founder of Pakistan. He served as the first governor-general of Pakistan from 1947 until his death in September 1948. Born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi into a wealthy family, Jinnah studied law at Lincoln's Inn in London.

The government has made elaborate security arrangements for Christmas and the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

