Iftikhar Durrani steps down as special assistant to PM on media affairs
11:12 AM | 25 Feb, 2020
Iftikhar Durrani steps down as special assistant to PM on media affairs
Islamabad: Iftikhar Durrani on Tuesday stepped down as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs, local media reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also approved his resignation.

The head of Central Media Department of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also served as Advisor on Communication in Education Department to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013.

Earlier in November last year, Advisor to the PM on Media Affairs Yousuf Baig Mirza had resigned from his post.

