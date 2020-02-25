Iftikhar Durrani steps down as special assistant to PM on media affairs
11:12 AM | 25 Feb, 2020
Share
Islamabad: Iftikhar Durrani on Tuesday stepped down as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs, local media reported.
According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also approved his resignation.
The head of Central Media Department of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also served as Advisor on Communication in Education Department to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013.
Earlier in November last year, Advisor to the PM on Media Affairs Yousuf Baig Mirza had resigned from his post.
-
-
-
-
- Ayeza Khan hits five million followers on Instagram11:47 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019