Motorway gang-rape case: LHC takes notice of prize money announced for Punjab police over Abid's arrest

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken strict notice of the prize money announced for police over motorway gang rape main suspect Abid Malhi’s arrest on Wednesday.

According to media details, during the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has remarked that if the police officers now perform their duties to get prizes, adding that the Punjab government has started a new custom.

Justice Qasim Khan said further that children are being raped while the culprits are moving freely and police was unable to arrest Abid Malhi. Is it not police’s duty to arrest the suspects?

LHC judge added that the court will not spare anybody involved in negligence.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced prize money of five million rupees after the main suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, Abid Malhi was arrested.