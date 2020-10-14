Motorway gang-rape case: LHC takes notice of prize money announced for Punjab police over Abid's arrest
Web Desk
11:36 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
Motorway gang-rape case: LHC takes notice of prize money announced for Punjab police over Abid's arrest
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken strict notice of the prize money announced for police over motorway gang rape main suspect Abid Malhi’s arrest on Wednesday.

According to media details, during the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has remarked that if the police officers now perform their duties to get prizes, adding that the Punjab government has started a new custom.

Justice Qasim Khan said further that children are being raped while the culprits are moving freely and police was unable to arrest Abid Malhi. Is it not police’s duty to arrest the suspects? 

LHC judge added that the court will not spare anybody involved in negligence.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced prize money of five million rupees after the main suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, Abid Malhi was arrested. 

More From This Category
Police prepare lists to arrest PDM leaders, ...
01:54 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
President Dr Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on ...
01:33 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Man electrocutes wife in front of her child near ...
01:32 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
At least 10 injured in Quetta grenade attack
01:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Punjab issues SOPs for public rallies, ...
12:41 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Petroleum product prices may reduce from October ...
12:13 PM | 15 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan
01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr