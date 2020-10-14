Pakistan records 615 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 8,782 after 615 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Center (NCOC), 14 corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and two died out of hospital on Tuesday.

No corona affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 81 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,916 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 8,448 in Sindh, 11,066 in Punjab, 3,125 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,594 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 923 in Balochistan, 252 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 508 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 305,080 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 320,463 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,198, Balochistan 15,577, GB 3,965, ICT 17,526, KP 38,427, Punjab 101,014 and Sindh 140,756.