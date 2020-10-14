‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell, the actor known for her role as ‘Berta’ in Two and a Half Men, has passed away at the age of 77.

According to Deadline, Ferrell died Monday of complications following a cardiac arrest.

“We called her Chatty. And we all loved her,” “Two and a Half Men” creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre said in a statement. “Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

“We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever,” Warner Bros, the sitcom broadcaster tweeted.

Ferrell was nominated for three Emmy Awards during her career and some of her notable works include “Network,” “Heartland,” “Mystic Pizza,” “True Romance,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Mr Deeds” and “Krampus.”

She was last seen in Netflix’s “The Ranch.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!