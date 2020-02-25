It's Strawberry season: Here's how you can benefit from this ruby-red fruit
Fruit and vegetables make a substantial contribution to a healthy balanced diet, and berries such as strawberries are especially useful.
Whether fresh or frozen, there’s no denying that strawberries pack a healthy punch.
At peak during spring and early summer, strawberries are sweet, tangy, and juicy. Apart from their delicious flavour, strawberries offer an abundance of health and wellness benefits.
Top 5 benefits:
Excellent source of important vitamins
Strawberries are jam-packed with vitamins. They are an excellent source of vitamins C and K as well as providing a good dose of fibre, folic acid, manganese and potassium.
Ward of cancer
Special components found in these ruby-reds called flavonoids have the power to fight cancer and oxidative stress. These flavonoids, such as anthocyanins, quercetin, and kaempferol serve as a defensive line against the growth of cancer and tumours.
Bye-Bye wrinkles!
The power of vitamin C in strawberries continues. Vitamin C is vital to the generation of collagen as it aids in improving skin elasticity and resilience. Since we lose collagen as we grow older, eating foods rich in vitamin C may result in glowing, younger-looking skin.
Protect your heart
The abundance of antioxidants in strawberries provides protection against stroke because it doesn't allow the formation of blood clots. In addition, the potassium in strawberries acts as a vasodilator that enhances the flow of blood to the brain, reducing one’s risk of stroke.
No more diabetes
Strawberries are a healthful fruit choice for people with diabetes. The generous fibre content of the berries also helps to regulate blood sugar and maintains it by avoiding extreme highs and lows.
Other health of including strawberries in your daily life are:
- Healthy vision
- Boost immunity
- Lower your cholesterol
- Relief from Arthritis & Gout
- Plump Your Lips
- Aid digestion
- Support a Healthy Pregnancy
