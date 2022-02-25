Poland allows land entry to Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine
WARSAW/ISLAMABAD – Poland has allowed Pakistani citizens stranded in Ukraine to enter he country by land, according to a public notice issued by Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.
Pakistani citizens can travel onwards within 15 days, while COVID-19 restrictions including PCR Tests, Proof of Vaccination and Quarantine have been suspended from today.
All those traveling in their personal vehicles should have valid driving license, registration at their own names and valid insurance premium.
Any person driving a vehicle, not at his name must have notarized power of attorney along with certified translation.
