Gold Rate In Pakistan Today – 26th February 2022
Web Desk
08:49 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
Source: File photo
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 127,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 109,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 100,008 a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.116,600.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Karachi PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Islamabad PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Peshawar PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Quetta PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Sialkot PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Attock PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Gujranwala PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Jehlum PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Multan PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Bahawalpur PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Gujrat PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Nawabshah PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Chakwal PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Hyderabad PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Nowshehra PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Sargodha PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Faisalabad PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635
Mirpur PKR 127,200 PKR 1,635

