Neelam Muneer wins hearts with latest family pictures

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer and her family are melting hearts with their charming new looks in recent family photographs. Safe to say, good looks run in the genes and the adorable clicks are too cute to be missed.

Taking to Instagram, the Qayamat star and her family are looking picture-perfect in their recent family photographs, showcasing their beautiful bond and stunning looks.

The 30-year-old recently shared some new photos with her elder sister and mother on social media. Additionally, she also posted a few Instagram reels featuring her nephew and niece. Have a look:

Neelam is a Pakistani television and film actor known for her beauty, snow white complexion and attractive facial features. She has a large fan following and has enjoyed success in her career, starting with modeling. Some of her popular dramas include Qaid E Tannhai, Kahin Deep Jalay, Dil Moum Ka Dia, Dil Nawaz, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.