Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Web Desk
04:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Share

Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli has stunned her fans with new bold photoshoot she posted on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Turkish beauty posted her new photos. She looks breathtaking in the black outfit.

Burcu Kiratli won the hearts of Pakistan fans with stellar performance as Gokce Hatun in the record-breaking drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

With Ertugrul's popularity across Pakistan, the audience keeps a tab on the stars of the hit Turkish series.

