Kuwait Airport fuel depot hit by Iranian Suicide Drones, causing huge Fire (VIDEO)

TEHRAN – Middle East tensions are escalating as regional hostilities continue to unfold, with Iran targeting US bases across the region. The situation intensified further after Kuwait International Airport became one of the latest targets.

Drones struck fuel storage tank at Kuwait International Airport, igniting fire that sent emergency crews rushing to the scene. According to Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority, the rapid response helped contain the blaze, and, despite the intensity of the incident, no casualties have been reported so far.

Officials confirmed that the attack targeted fuel depot within the airport complex, with initial reports attributing the drones to Iranian sources. The strike triggered immediate emergency protocols, with firefighting teams and relevant agencies deployed to prevent the flames from spreading further.

Authorities are apprently donwplaying situation, saying it caused disruption and concern, while the damage so far appears to be limited to material losses.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority, Abdullah Al Rajhi, said there was no loss of life and only property damage at the affected site. Efforts remain ongoing to secure the area and fully evaluate the extent of the destruction caused by the strike.

Kuwait’s Armed Forces General Staff said air defense systems are actively engaging incoming Iranian drones and ballistic missiles as tensions unfold in the region.

Emergency teams continue to monitor and stabilize the site, while investigations and damage assessments are underway following what officials describe as a swift and contained, but highly significant incident.