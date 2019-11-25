PTI's Barrister Sultan Mahmood wins Mirpur by-elections
Sarfraz Ali
10:27 AM | 25 Nov, 2019
PTI's Barrister Sultan Mahmood wins Mirpur by-elections
MIRPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Sultan Mahmood won the by-election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly constituency LA-3 Mirpur on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, Barrister Sultan bagged 17,673 votes while PML-N's Sohaib Saeed obtained 14,813 votes from all the 119 polling stations of the constituency.

The by-polls in LA-3 was ordered after a court de-seated Chaudhry Saeed, a PML-N candidate from the AJK's Mirpur division. 

PTI workers gathered outside the party secretariat in the city Sunday evening. They chanted slogans and distributed sweets to celebrate their candidate’s win.

Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

