PTI's Barrister Sultan Mahmood wins Mirpur by-elections

MIRPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Sultan Mahmood won the by-election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly constituency LA-3 Mirpur on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, Barrister Sultan bagged 17,673 votes while PML-N's Sohaib Saeed obtained 14,813 votes from all the 119 polling stations of the constituency.

The by-polls in LA-3 was ordered after a court de-seated Chaudhry Saeed, a PML-N candidate from the AJK's Mirpur division.

PTI workers gathered outside the party secretariat in the city Sunday evening. They chanted slogans and distributed sweets to celebrate their candidate’s win.