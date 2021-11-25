Pakistani court hands death sentence to man for raping daughter
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
Pakistani court hands death sentence to man for raping daughter
Share

HAFIZABAD – A district and sessions court in Hafizabad, a city in Punjab province, sentenced a man to death while also slapping a penalty of Rs0.5 million after finding him guilty of raping his daughter.

Reports in local media said a court on Wednesday sentenced a man to capital punishment for the heinous crime as the grandfather of the victim, who is also the father of the accused, had approached law enforcers against the culprit for raping the daughter in April this year.

The accused, who is identified as Nasir Ali, denied the charges leveled against him by the prosecution and alleged his father for framing him in a bid to get his cattle.

During the hearing, the prosecutor claimed that the victim informed her grandfather as she was subjected to sexual assault numerous times by his own father.

Police seek capital punishment as Zahir Jaffer ... 05:45 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Police have declared Zahir Jaffer guilty in case related to murder of Noor Mukadama, a daughter of ...

Furthermore, the prosecutor informed the court that the medical reports have also proved sexual abuse on the girl.

In the written verdict issued by Hafizabad court, it stated that the ‘culprit doesn't deserve any leniency’.

Egypt hands death sentences to 7 Pakistanis for ... 01:35 PM | 6 Sep, 2021

CAIRO – An Egyptian court has sentenced seven Pakistanis to death for smuggling in over two tonnes of heroin by ...

More From This Category
Pakistan logs 363 new Covid infections, 13 deaths ...
09:29 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
PM Imran launches new projects under Kamyab Jawan ...
10:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Pakistani man rescued after trying to commit ...
06:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Petrol pump owners announce country-wide strike ...
06:04 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
UK’s special envoy meets COAS Bajwa, lauds ...
04:59 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Komal Ali Shah becomes first Pakistani to be ...
08:10 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain has the sweetest birthday wish for Iqra Aziz
09:10 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr