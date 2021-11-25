Pakistani court hands death sentence to man for raping daughter
Share
HAFIZABAD – A district and sessions court in Hafizabad, a city in Punjab province, sentenced a man to death while also slapping a penalty of Rs0.5 million after finding him guilty of raping his daughter.
Reports in local media said a court on Wednesday sentenced a man to capital punishment for the heinous crime as the grandfather of the victim, who is also the father of the accused, had approached law enforcers against the culprit for raping the daughter in April this year.
The accused, who is identified as Nasir Ali, denied the charges leveled against him by the prosecution and alleged his father for framing him in a bid to get his cattle.
During the hearing, the prosecutor claimed that the victim informed her grandfather as she was subjected to sexual assault numerous times by his own father.
Police seek capital punishment as Zahir Jaffer ... 05:45 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Police have declared Zahir Jaffer guilty in case related to murder of Noor Mukadama, a daughter of ...
Furthermore, the prosecutor informed the court that the medical reports have also proved sexual abuse on the girl.
In the written verdict issued by Hafizabad court, it stated that the ‘culprit doesn't deserve any leniency’.
Egypt hands death sentences to 7 Pakistanis for ... 01:35 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
CAIRO – An Egyptian court has sentenced seven Pakistanis to death for smuggling in over two tonnes of heroin by ...
- Pakistani court hands death sentence to man for raping daughter09:52 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan logs 363 new Covid infections, 13 deaths in past 24 hours09:29 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:04 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November 202108:43 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
- PM Imran launches new projects under Kamyab Jawan programme10:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- Esra Bilgic wins hearts with BTS video from the sets of 'Kanunsuz ...08:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- Sanam Saeed returns to small screen with ZEE5 original 'Qatil ...05:00 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas after removing husband's surname04:00 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021