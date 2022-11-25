President Alvi, COAS Bajwa laud Pakistan cricket team’s performance
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday attended a dinner hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in honour of the national cricket team.
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said he always enjoyed watching Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batting up front.
“Yet, I believe that there is no better T20 player than Shadab Khan who has every trick up his sleeves, required for a quality T20 player,” said Bajwa. The Chief of Army Staff stressed upon cricketers to follow discipline and work even harder. “You have made the country proud by leaving the multi-billion dollar teams behind by reaching the final. The bowlers gave their heart out in face of a low target which was exciting to watch.”
View this post on Instagram
The COAS said that leadership was all about the fighting spirit. “Winning and losing hardly matters. It is the exhibition of fighting spirit, which matters the most. Once you lose, you should have the courage to accept your defeat. The one who does not learn from his mistakes could not be called a true leader.”
Taking to Twitter, the PCB shared the pictures.
“President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa join us on the evening honouring the achievements of our cricket stars,” the caption read.
President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa join us on the evening honouring the achievements of our cricket stars. pic.twitter.com/vkmBbYhuYT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2022
Pakistan white-ball team’s put on a remarkable performance in the last couple of months as the team played the finals of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022, while also winning a T20 Tri-series in New Zealand.
🎥 Highlights from a special event ✨— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2022
Recognising and honouring the team's recent accomplishments and feats 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/5nqH06mNvG
📸 A star-studded evening filled with memories and appreciation for the players. pic.twitter.com/WujfzsopU5— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2022
