Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the greenback was being quoted at Rs280.4 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs297.1 for buying and Rs300 for selling. British pound was available in the market at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 October 2023