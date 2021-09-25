FM Qureshi apprises UN president, secretary general about human rights violations in IIOJK
Web Desk
11:51 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
FM Qureshi apprises UN president, secretary general about human rights violations in IIOJK
Share

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the sidelines of the UNGA summit in New York, called on United Nations President Abdulla Shahid and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to the Foreign Office, Qureshi apprised the UN top officials about the human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During the separate meetings, both sides exchanged major developments in the region and on other issues of common concern, in particular war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the PTI Minister also presented an all-inclusive dossier to the secretary-general detailing serious and widespread human rights violations, crimes against humanity, and genocide perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

FM also stressed to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. In addition, he also called for pressurizing the Indian government to achieve self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Besides highlighting the inhumane situation, Qureshi also briefed Antonio Guterres about Pakistan’s assistance in the safe evacuation and relocation of UN and international staff from the Afghan capital.

‘The only way forward’ – PM Imran calls for ... 09:57 AM | 25 Sep, 2021

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday called for efforts to stabilize the new Afghan setup as it is the ...

In wake of the alarming situation, he reiterated immediate steps to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to the war-torn country.

A statement by the United Nations stated the Secretary-General hailed Pakistan’s assistance for the work of the UN, particularly in its successful presidency of the United Nations Economic and Social Council and in UN peace operations.

IMF all praise for Pakistan for safely evacuating ... 11:53 AM | 24 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva commended Pakistan’s ...

More From This Category
19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ...
11:24 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
Karachi cops told to halt crackdown against ...
10:49 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
12-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped by four men ...
10:27 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
‘The only way forward’ – PM Imran calls for ...
09:57 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
Pakistan reports drop in COVID cases with 2,060 ...
09:07 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
Lt Gen (r) Ishfaq Nadeem passes away
11:31 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes internet by storm
03:46 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr