FM Qureshi apprises UN president, secretary general about human rights violations in IIOJK

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the sidelines of the UNGA summit in New York, called on United Nations President Abdulla Shahid and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to the Foreign Office, Qureshi apprised the UN top officials about the human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Great to meet @antonioguterres at #UNGA & to share

Pakistan’s key priorities: equitable socio-economic development, stabilisation of Afghanistan & just resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute. We look to @UN to play central role in addressing & overcoming these challenges

🇵🇰 🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/cgJkLrM9hj — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 24, 2021

During the separate meetings, both sides exchanged major developments in the region and on other issues of common concern, in particular war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the PTI Minister also presented an all-inclusive dossier to the secretary-general detailing serious and widespread human rights violations, crimes against humanity, and genocide perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Pleased to meet FM of Maldives & President #UNGA76 @abdulla_shahid. Shared 🇵🇰 support for @UN_PGA’s ‘Presidency of Hope’ at a time of great global challenges, from socio-economic to political & pressing fight against climate change. Look forward to his leadership. #UNGA 🇵🇰 🇲🇻 🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/4zmsMSyP54 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 25, 2021

FM also stressed to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. In addition, he also called for pressurizing the Indian government to achieve self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Besides highlighting the inhumane situation, Qureshi also briefed Antonio Guterres about Pakistan’s assistance in the safe evacuation and relocation of UN and international staff from the Afghan capital.

In wake of the alarming situation, he reiterated immediate steps to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to the war-torn country.

A statement by the United Nations stated the Secretary-General hailed Pakistan’s assistance for the work of the UN, particularly in its successful presidency of the United Nations Economic and Social Council and in UN peace operations.